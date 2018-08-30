Nick Diaz Has Charges Dropped, Domestic Violence Case Dismissed

Prosecutors in Las Vegas have decided not to move forward with charges against UFC fighter Nick Diaz with his case being dismissed on Thursday

Nick Diaz is officially free and clear from all charges related to an arrest back in May after an alleged domestic violence incident in Las Vegas.

On Thursday, Judge Amy Chelini dismissed the case with prejudice after prosecutors decided not to move forward with the case. The judging dismissing the case with prejudice means the charges cannot be filed again.

Diaz had originally been charged with a misdemeanor for domestic battery and three felony charges for domestic battery with substantial bodily harm and two counts of domestic battery by strangulation.

A Grand Jury chose not to indict Diaz on the domestic violence charges back in July and the fighter’s attorney Ross Goodman had argued that the case should have been dismissed at that time.

Despite the Grand Jury deciding not to indict Diaz, the District Attorney’s office still opted to move forward with the charges until announcing they would not be moving forward with the case on Thursday.

Diaz had been arrested back in May after police were called to the scene of an alleged domestic disturbance that ended with the former UFC title contender being placed into custody.

Now Diaz has been cleared of all charges in the case.