Nick Diaz Not Happy With Jorge Masvidal Saying He Wanted To ‘Baptize’ Nate

While Nick Diaz said he was “absolutely not” interested in resuming his fighting career, he may make an exception for Jorge Masvidal.

Earlier this month, Masvidal collided with Nick’s younger brother Nate. “Gamebred” scored a third-round TKO win via doctor’s stoppage. Nick was none too pleased with Masvidal saying that he wanted to “baptize” Nate.

Nick Diaz Takes Aim At Jorge Masvidal For Threat

Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Nick made it clear that he didn’t appreciate Masvidal’s choice of using the word “baptize” when talking about what he wanted to do to Nate.

“All I see is f*cking dollar signs right now. It’s not on me. You wanna talk about baptizing my younger brother, that’s on you. I never had nothing disrespectful to say, but you don’t talk about baptizing my younger brother. So you’re already in a f*cked up position if you fight with me. You don’t f*cking talk about baptizing someone’s younger brother. That’s my baby brother, you don’t talk like that to nobody. So who rides on who’s side?”

Nick went on to say that Masvidal will have to live with the consequences if that’s how he wants to roll.

“You wanna say that? You wanna do that? You wanna walk? That’s on you. I can relate to you, that’s why I ain’t mad at you. But if you wanna walk, that’s on you.”

Diaz dropped hints of wanting to fight Masvidal in AT&T Stadium. Helwani reached out to Diaz’s team, who confirmed that that’s the one fight Nick wants for spring 2020.