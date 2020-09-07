Monday, September 7, 2020

Nick Diaz Planning To Fight In 2021 According To His Manager

By Cole Shelton
Nick Diaz

Nick Diaz is looking on making a comeback.

Diaz, who has not fought since January of 2015, is already 37-years-old but recently did a test weight cut and is now looking to return in 2021. His manager spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that the elder Diaz brother is 100 percent and ready to return.

This is Nick Diaz earlier today. He weighs in the 175-165 pound range, per his manager Kevin Mubenga. He just completed a 14-week diet and training regimen. This is the first time he cuts weight in approximately four years, Mubenga said. Diaz wanted to do a test cut because he is keeping a close eye on the big welterweight fights coming up. He is “100%” planning on fighting again, per Mubenga, and is targeting an early 2021 return.

Nick Diaz coming back would be massive for the UFC as he is a massive star and could get a superfight right away. There were talks of him fighting Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235 last year but it never came to fruition. So, perhaps if “Gamebred” beats Nate Diaz again, the elder brother could come in to fight Masvidal.

The 37-year-old could also fight the likes of Robbie Lawler or Carlos Condit. Regardless, it appears Nick Diaz is ready to fight again.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

Fighters React To Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai At UFC on ESPN+ 34

Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai brought a slugfest in their fight.  The showdown served as the main event of...
Read more
Results

UFC on ESPN+ 34 Results: Alistair Overeem TKO’s Augusto Sakai

UFC on ESPN+ 34 went down tonight (Saturday, September 5, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have...
Read more
MMA

Alistair Overeem Isn’t Going Anywhere After UFC Vegas 9

Alistair Overeem was facing a lot of doubt going into fight week for UFC Vegas 9. With his long career in combat...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 34 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC on ESPN+ 34 bonuses have been released. The event took place inside Las Vegas, Nevada at the...
Read more
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum Reveals The Hardest Hitter He Has Ever Fought

Kelvin Gastelum has fought the who's who of the welterweight and middleweight division but believes one person sticks out as the hardest...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

Ricardo Lamas Officially Retires With Heartfelt Story On How It Came Together

Ricardo Lamas has officially retired from mixed martial arts. Lamas returned to the win column against Bill Alego at...
Read more
UFC

Kamaru Usman Praises Michel Pereira: ‘It Was A Spectacular Performance From Him’

UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman was very impressed with Michel Pereira's UFC Vegas 9 win over Zelim Imadaev. Pereira...
Read more
UFC

Alistair Overeem Responds To Derrick Lewis Trash Talk After UFC Vegas 9 Win

Derrick Lewis wasn't happy with Alistair Overeem's win over Augusto Sakai at UFC Vegas 9. Lewis took to Twitter...
Read more
UFC

Nick Diaz Planning To Fight In 2021 According To His Manager

Nick Diaz is looking on making a comeback. Diaz, who has not fought since January of 2015, is already...
Read more
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev Booked For UFC Vegas 11 Fight, Targeted To Take On Demian Maia On Fight Island If He Wins

Khamzat Chimaev appears to have two fights booked. The rising star after his two appearances in a week on...
Read more
MMA

Alistair Overeem Isn’t Going Anywhere After UFC Vegas 9

Alistair Overeem was facing a lot of doubt going into fight week for UFC Vegas 9. With his long career in combat...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 34 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC on ESPN+ 34 bonuses have been released. The event took place inside Las Vegas, Nevada at the...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai At UFC on ESPN+ 34

Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai brought a slugfest in their fight.  The showdown served as the main event of...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 34 Highlights: Alistair Overeem Batters Augusto Sakai

Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai brought a slugfest to their main event fight.  The two fighters met in a...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 34 Highlights: Ovince Saint Preux Ices Alonzo Menifield

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield was an interesting co-main event.  The two fighters met in a light heavyweight...
Read more
UFC

WATCH: UFC on ESPN+ 34 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC On ESPN+ 34 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. In the headliner, Alistair...
Read more
UFC

Michelle Waterson vs Angela Hill Promoted To UFC Las Vegas 10 Main Event

Michelle Waterson vs Angela Hill will now headline UFC Las Vegas 10 on September 12th, 2020. According to a report from MMA...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube