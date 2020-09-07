Nick Diaz Planning To Fight In 2021 According To His Manager

Nick Diaz is looking on making a comeback.

Diaz, who has not fought since January of 2015, is already 37-years-old but recently did a test weight cut and is now looking to return in 2021. His manager spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that the elder Diaz brother is 100 percent and ready to return.

… he is keeping a close eye on the big welterweight fights coming up. He is “100%” planning on fighting again, per Mubenga, and is targeting an early 2021 return. (📽 @elfrogito) — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 7, 2020

“This is Nick Diaz earlier today. He weighs in the 175-165 pound range, per his manager Kevin Mubenga. He just completed a 14-week diet and training regimen. This is the first time he cuts weight in approximately four years, Mubenga said. Diaz wanted to do a test cut because he is keeping a close eye on the big welterweight fights coming up. He is “100%” planning on fighting again, per Mubenga, and is targeting an early 2021 return.“

Nick Diaz coming back would be massive for the UFC as he is a massive star and could get a superfight right away. There were talks of him fighting Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235 last year but it never came to fruition. So, perhaps if “Gamebred” beats Nate Diaz again, the elder brother could come in to fight Masvidal.

The 37-year-old could also fight the likes of Robbie Lawler or Carlos Condit. Regardless, it appears Nick Diaz is ready to fight again.