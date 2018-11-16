Nick Diaz Reportedly Set For UFC Return In March 2019

Stockton’s own Nick Diaz is reportedly making his way back inside the Octagon.

Diaz hasn’t been seen in action since a January 2015 bout. He initially lost a bout against Anderson Silva via unanimous decision. The result changed when Silva was popped for banned substances. Diaz also had issues with the Nevada State Athletic Commission and was initially suspended for five years. The suspension ended up being reduced. Following a brief run-in with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) over whereabouts failures, Diaz was cleared to return to action.

Nick Diaz Reportedly Ready To Return

Sources informed ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that Diaz has agreed to a bout with Jorge Masvidal. The bout would take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 2. It’s important to note that bout agreements have not been signed.

Masvidal recently claimed that the UFC offered him a bout with Diaz. This is what “Gamebred” said to ESPN:

“The UFC offered us Nick Diaz and obviously we said yes. I would have loved to fight Nate, too — just because those guys are studs, man. All will. They don’t have the most skills in the division, but they have maybe the most will. You can beat the s— out of them — pain, fatigue — it doesn’t matter. And I’ve got a lot of those same qualities. My fanbase knows I’m going in there to die trying.”

