Nick Diaz Responds To Colby Covington: ‘Step In My Motherf*****g Range’

Colby Covington already has beef with Nate Diaz, and now Nick Diaz is jumping into the fold.

In the time since Nate Diaz’ successful return to action at UFC 241, top-ranked welterweight Covington has attempted to grab the spotlight by calling out both Diaz brothers. It’s a savvy PR move for a man succeeding at becoming MMA’s biggest heel by a wide margin.

And apparently, it’s also succeeded at raising the ire of the elder Diaz brother. TMZ Sports recently caught up with Diaz and asked him about ‘Chaos” trash talk. Diaz responded that Covington knew where to find him (via MMA Mania):

“I’m not gonna sit here and call the man a liar, I never heard about it, I just found out. If you wanna fight, you know where to find me. I’m not a hard guy to find. Step in my motherfucking range right here. Come at me, bro.”

Nick Diaz remains retired from active MMA competition, but there’s no doubt he remains one of the sport’s most polarizing personalities. He seems to have no desire to fight, yet a return to face Covington would no doubt be massive business. It just doesn’t seem very likely at all right now.

Covington is reportedly headed for his overdue title shot against Kamaru Usman once ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ returns from hernia surgery. As for Diaz, well, we probably never knew how good he actually would have been. His prime fighting years are waning and he’s been out of action for close to five years.

Still, any callout of Covington involving a Diaz brother is worth paying attention to.

Is Nick Diaz vs. Colby Covington a fight the UFC should look to sign?