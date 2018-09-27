Nick Diaz Says He’ll Whoop Woodley, McGregor, Khabib (Video)

Nick Diaz is eligible to fight in the UFC again. Despite this, no moves seem to have been made to make such a return happen. He spoke to TMZ Sports on the matter while outside the Warwick nightclub in Hollywood. Diaz was asked about his issues with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Diaz’s issues with USADA kept him from being able to fight for several years. Despite this, Diaz said even if he were eligible to fight, there was nobody for him to square off with inside the Octagon:

“There wasn’t nobody to fight anyways for me,” Diaz says … “Ain’t nobody out there. Everybody out there ain’t sh*t right now.”

Now that he’s eligible to fight today, Diaz seems very confident in how he matches up with the current crop of fighters at welterweight:

“I’ll beat all those guys. All those motherf*ckers.”

Diaz was also asked about a potential fight with UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The Stockton native seems confident in his ability to beat “The Chosen One,” saying, “I’ll whoop his ass too. He’s too boring.”

Afterward, however, Diaz seemingly defended Woodley by saying, “I don’t even know why he fights those guys. They don’t pay him enough money.” Finally, Diaz offered his thoughts on Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Diaz calls both men overrated and claims he’d beat them both:

“I’ll beat both of them. Both they asses … THEY’RE NOT THAT GOOD!”

What do you think about Diaz saying he’d whoop Woodley, McGregor, and Khabib?