Nick Diaz Teases Jump To Bellator MMA

It looks like things aren’t going too well between the UFC and Nick Diaz at the moment. Recently, the former UFC welterweight title challenger took to his Instagram story to blast his current promotion. He went as far as suggesting that a jump to Scott Coker’s Bellator MMA could better suit him:

Issues between the UFC and The Diaz Brothers are nothing new. Both Nick and Nate have proven difficult to agree to a fight in the past. Nate was slated to make his Octagon return in November at UFC 230 in Madison Square Garden. Unfortunately, scheduled opponent Dustin Poirier suffered an injury and was forced off the card.

Nate refused to take a late-notice replacement and withdrew from the card. Now, Nick has had a fight of his own booked. He’s slated to return to the Octagon after four years against Jorge Masvidal. The pair will meet at UFC 235 on March 2nd in Las Vegas. UFC President Dana White recently said that, as far as he’s concerned, that fight is on.

However, given Diaz’s recent rant on Instagram, the chances of Diaz making the walk on March 2nd are looking slim.

What do you think about Diaz teasing a jump to Bellator MMA?