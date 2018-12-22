Nick Diaz Says UFC Is ‘Tripping’ In Latest Rant

Nick Diaz is back at it again with his latest rant.

Diaz was reported to have been set to meet Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235 on March 2. UFC president Dana White later confirmed that the match-up will be happening. Naturally, plans went awry when Diaz said he never agreed to the bout.

Nick Diaz Talks Not Fighting At UFC 235

Diaz recently took to his Instagram page to post some clips where he talks about his fighting future. Diaz insisted that he never let the UFC know which fight is big enough to warrant a return (via BJPenn.com):

“As soon as I am in a good place with what I’m working on and things look the way it should, I’ll be happy to give the fans what they need. But I think they will be OK for now with what’s out there. There aren’t any fights for me until someone stands out. I’ll fight if they can be more reasonable, but, really, I didn’t even talk about what it would or could [take]. They are the one’s tripping.”

Diaz hasn’t competed since Jan. 2015. He initially dropped a unanimous decision to Anderson Silva, but the result was changed to a No Contest when “The Spider” popped for banned substances. Diaz had to fight a long suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission due to marijuana use. He is eligible to return, but hasn’t committed.

Do you care about Nick Diaz anymore?