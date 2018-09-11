Nick Diaz Urges UFC to Stop Booking BS Fights Following UFC 228

Nick Diaz has never been afraid of expressing his opinion on any topic and that hasn’t changed when he talked about the UFC 228 headliner.

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was able to capture a second round submission win over title contender Darren Till in the main event of this pay-per-view event in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center.

Following the fight, Diaz took to his Instagram story where he gave his reaction to the fight, which was a one-sided fight that saw Till barely land a strike in the second round before being taken down that led to Woodley being able to ground-and-pound the rising prospect and eventually submit him.

“I missed the whole fight … I’ve never had an easy fight in my life. Fight that kid … I wouldn’t take one. It’s like … stop making bullshit fights with this guy!”



Nick Diaz weighs in Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till. (Via his Instagram story). pic.twitter.com/uMIr21TCN7 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 9, 2018

Diaz has not been seen in the Octagon since his bout with Anderson Silva in January 2015. This fight was later overturned to a no-contest after Silva tested positive for banned substances. Diaz also failed a drug test in relation to that fight for marijuana and was suspended 18 months by the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC).

Prior to that fight, he suffered losses to Carlos Condit at UFC 143 and Georges St-Pierre at UFC 158. Diaz has been cleared of his legal issues and has teased making a return. Despite his recent slump, the UFC and its President Dana White will be glad to have him back as he is a PPV draw. Now, the question is, who will he fight in his return bout.

Discussion: What are your thoughts on Diaz’s comments? Sound off in the comment section.