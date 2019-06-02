Nick Hein Retires from Mixed Martial Arts

Alexander Gustafsson is not the only man who made the decision to retire from mixed martial arts following a loss at UFC Stockholm, as Nick Hein has decided to call it a career as well following a second-round TKO loss to Frank Camacho. Hein announced the decision overnight via Facebook:

“20 years of Judo. Ten years in the national team. One decade of MMA, 5 years in the UFC. I am ready for the next chapter. Thanks to everyone. I am looking for the future,” Hein posted.

It is possible that the loss to Camacho would have been Hein’s final bout in the UFC regardless, as it marked the third consecutive loss for Hein, who had fallen to Davi Ramos and Damir Hadzovic prior to Saturday’s loss. Hein made his UFC debut in 2014 with a unanimous decision over another man who has enjoyed a lengthy UFC stay in Drew Dober. Ironically, Hein’s sister is married to Dober.

All told, Nick Hein has competed in mixed martial arts for 10 years, and compiled a record of 11-1 prior to debuting with the UFC. In the UFC, Hein’s record would turn out to be an even 4-4. Hein will retire with an overall professional record of 14-5 after a decade-long run in the sport. He is 35 years old.

Prior to becoming a mixed martial artist, Hein was a German police officer. Nick Hein made no mention of whether he will return to a career in law enforcement, remain involved in the sport in a non-fighting capacity, or simply enjoy a leisurely life away from all the violence and commotion of either fields.

Do you believe Nick Hein chose the right time to retire?