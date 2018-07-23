DWTNCS 14’s Nick Newell: I’m Going to Kick Alex Munoz’s Ass

Nick Newell is ready to prove he belongs in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Newell will get his chance tomorrow night (July 24). He’ll go one-on-one with Alex Munoz on the 14th edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. On the series, fighters get a chance to compete on UFC Fight Pass. The athletes who impress Dana White and UFC officials the most end up earning UFC contracts.

Newell hopes to join the likes of Sean O’Malley, Alonzo Menifield, Antonina Shevchenko and others as fighters who earned UFC contracts through the series. “Notorious” Newell recently told MMAJunkie.com that his main focus is to defeat Munoz:

“I’m going to just kick his ass. That’s it. And if I win and they don’t give me a contract – I don’t know, I think the Internet is going to flip out. Kind of a lot people that support me. I’m just here to win. I’m not worried about anything else. I’ve been judged my whole life in people’s opinions and I’m just here to perform and just do what I do, and that’s fight, and win.”

MMA News will have live coverage of DWTNCS 14 tomorrow. The action begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Do you think Nick Newell will earn a UFC contract tomorrow night?