Nick Newell has an opponent lined up for Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 14.

UFC officials announced that Newell will be taking on Alex Munoz. The bout will take place on July 24 inside The Ultimate Fighter Gym in Las Vegas. An impressive win could land Newell a spot on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster.

Newell has a professional mixed martial arts record of 14-1. His only loss was to seventh ranked UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje. Newell is currently riding a three-fight winning streak. “Notorious” Newell is a congenital amputee and while many have doubts as to how competitive he can be in the UFC, Newell has proven to be a solid fighter on the regional circuit.

As for Munoz, he comes into the bout with a professional MMA record of 4-0. Munoz has finished three of his four opponents. He’s coming off a split nod over Matheus Ubirajara. Munoz fights out of Team Alpha Male.

We have already seen fighters such as Greg Hardy and Antonina Shevchenko earn UFC contracts thanks to their Tuesday Night Contender Series performances. The Contender Series returns on July 10th when LFA featherweight champion Kevin Aguilar moves up to lightweight to take on Joey Gomez.

Do you think Nick Newell will earn himself a UFC contract?