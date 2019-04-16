Nick Newell Returns To Fighting For CES In May

One-handed fighter and Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series star Nick Newell returns to fighting for the CES promotion in May.

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series star Nick Newell is getting back into the cage. Newell is ready to fight for the first time since his unanimous decision loss to Alex Munoz in July. He’ll make his debut for the Classic Entertainment & Sports mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion on May 31.

Newell will take on Kalvin Hackney at lightweight at CES MMA 56 from the Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The news was made official via the promotion’s Twitter account:

Who else is pumped to see @NotoriousNewell *finally* step into the #CESMMA cage?!



It's going down at #CES56 on May 31, LIVE on @UFCFightPass from beautiful #Hartford!https://t.co/WgjvMIWoEn — CES MMA (@CESMMA) April 15, 2019

Newell is no stranger to competing for big promotions, as he has fought under banners such as World Series of Fighting (WSOF) and the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA). He started off his career undefeated at 11-0, but suffered his first loss to Justin Gaethje in 2014 for the WSOF lightweight title. He went on another three-fight win streak before being defated by Munoz.

Now, he’ll return to the cage against Hackney, who holds a record of 16-5 and has competed for promotions such as Bellator, Legacy Fighting Championship (LFC), and Titan Fighting Championship (TFC). You can stream the event live on UFC Fight Pass.

What do you make of Newell’s fascinating MMA career?