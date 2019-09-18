Nick Newell Signs Four-Fight Deal With Bellator

Nick Newell will be in Bellator for the foreseeable future.

Newell, who was on a one-fight deal, competed at Bellator 225 where he submitted Corey Browning in the first round. The win improved his record to 16-2, where his lone losses came to Justin Gaethje and Alex Munoz on the Contender Series.

The goal for Scott Coker and Nick Newell was to always a sign a long-term deal.

“Absolutely,” Coker said. “I’ll tell you honestly it’s the first time I’ve ever sat down and really talked to Nick and I really loved not just his story but the work and the perseverance and the indominable spirit and all the character development that he’s learned through this journey.

“I just want to help him continue to be successful and continue to drive for his ultimate goal, which is a title shot of some kind. So after meeting with him, it completely changed my mind on the entire situation.”

When Newell will fight again, or who he will fight is unknown. Regardless, Nick Newell has talked about for a long time how eager he was to fight in a major MMA promotion and gets that chance with signing a long-term deal with the Viacom-owned promotion.