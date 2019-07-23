Nick Newell Signs with Bellator MMA

Nick Newell has a new MMA home, and he will now be residing in Bellator MMA.

Nick Newell’s dream was to compete in the UFC, and he was willing to earn it by way of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. Unfortunately for Newell, he lost that bout to Alex Munoz by unanimous decision, and Dana White and the UFC closed the chapter on Nick Newell’s UFC story before it even began.

Since then, Nick Newell got right back to his winning ways by defeating Antonio Castillo Jr. via submission in May and has now signed on to join the Bellator family. It is only a one-fight contract, and Newell will look to make the most of it when he takes on Corey Browning at Bellator 225 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, which happens to be the home state of Newell:

“My house is 10 minutes away from the arena,” Newell told MMA Junkie. “I drive by that arena every day on my way to work and think, ‘Wow, it would be so awesome to fight there.’ Finally this opportunity came and I had my team reach out to them and coming off the impressive win I just had. All things considered with my record and who I’ve beaten, they thought it was a good fit and they got me on the card.”

As for the Contender Series setback, that is already in Nick Newell’s rear view mirror and his confidence remains intact. And how could it not be after defeating the odds his entire life?

“I know how good I am and I know I’m in the elite of the sport,” Newell said. “The guy I fought on Contender Series is undefeated and there’s so much unknown. When I fought Justin Gaethje he was unknown, but I gave him a better fight than two guys who are ranked top 10 in the world, and now he’s top five. I know where I stand and I know I’m elite and Bellator is the best place for me to show my skills.”

How do you believe Nick Newell will fare in Bellator? Do you believe he will become a Bellator mainstay?