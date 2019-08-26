Nick Newell Wants Long-Term Deal With Bellator After Win

Nick Newell went into Bellator 225 on a one-fight deal and hopes his win gets him a long-term contract.

The 33-year-old improved to 16-2 with the win and now hopes Bellator will be his home for the foreseeable future.

“I’d like to negotiate the multi-fight deal, but that’s not my job,” Newell said after the fight (h/t MMA Junkie). “That’s my management team’s job and they’re going to do what they think is best.”

For Nick Newell, to get the win in front of his home town fans was surreal. He was emotional backstage talking about it. Ultimately, he is just glad Bellator gave him the opportunity, even if it was only a one-fight deal.

“I begged Bellator for this opportunity,” Newell said. “Literally, I was begging them – tweeting them nonstop. Thank you, Rich Chou, (who) gave me the opportunity.”

In the end, Nick Newell is just happy he got the chance and knows he has the skillset to compete with the best of the best in Bellator.

“Fighting me, there’s nobody on this earth like me,” Newell said. “Nobody. And I’m not just talking about my hand. I’m talking about what’s in here. I’m talking about everything about me. I truly believe that I’m one of a kind. There are definitely some badasses out there that have one hand. There’s tons of them. All I’m saying is I’m a very unique person and I appreciate this opportunity.”