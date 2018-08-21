Nik Lentz vs Gray Maynard Added to UFC 229

The UFC is trying hard to add more firepower to UFC 229 which is believed to be the biggest PPV event in UFC history. UFC 229’s main event will feature a lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagamedov and Conor McGregor. UFC has recently confirmed that Gray Maynard will face Nik Lentz in a classic veteran vs. veteran lightweight bout. Nik Lentz also confirmed the news from his Twitter account.

Both Maynard and Lentz are two great veterans of the sport. Gray Maynard was a force to be reckoned in the UFC since his debut, winning eight fights in a row and has fought for the belt twice. He was on a four-fight losing streak but managed to gain some momentum recently by winning two of his last three fights. His last fight was against Teruto Ishihara at TUF 25 finale which he won via unanimous decision.

Nik Lentz has vast experience and has fought in multiple promotions. He made his debut in 2009 against Rafaello Oliveira which he won via decision. Lentz has won three of his last five bouts. His last fight was a decision loss to David Teymur.

This will be Maynard’s first fight at lightweight since April 2015 and all of his last three fights were at featherweight. It’ll be interesting to see how he matches up against Nik Lentz at 155.

The bout is set to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will mark the return of Conor McGregor after two years of inactivity in mixed martial arts.

Who takes the win at UFC 229, Maynard or Lentz?