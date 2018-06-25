Nikita Krylov Released From FNG to Pursue UFC Return

Nikita Krylov appears to be on his way back to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Krylov was last seen inside the Octagon back in Dec. 2016. He was submitted by Misha Cirkunov in the opening frame. Krylov’s departure was puzzling as he had gone 6-3 under the UFC banner. It was reported that “The Miner” rejected a UFC deal for more money under the Fight Nights Global promotion.

Now, Krylov is on a four-fight winning streak. His last two bouts were knockout wins over former Bellator light heavyweight champion Emanuel Newton and Fabio Maldonado. Krylov has never gone the distance in his professional mixed martial arts career.

Fight Nights Global president Kamil Gadzhiev confirmed a report from MMA Team Dagestan. He released the following statement to MMAFighting.com:

“Krylov’s contract is up in August and the UFC is coming to Russia on September 15th. As a result of that, [Krylov’s] management contacted Fight Nights Global and asked for a release so they could negotiate a deal for him for September. As his contract was up in August, Fight Nights Global did not want to prevent Krylov from fighting in the UFC in Russia, so he has been released to allow him to negotiate.”

Fourteen of Krylov’s 24 victories have come by way of submission. The other 10 have been courtesy of knockout. In his losses, he’s been knocked out once and submitted four times. He’s only gone to the third round once. Twenty-four of Krylov’s bouts have ended in the first round.

Would you like to see Nikita Krylov return to the UFC?