Nikki Bella Responds To Henry Cejudo’s Date Offer

UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo is a happy man at the moment. And not just because of his recent flyweight title defense. “The Messenger” made quick work of UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw this past weekend (Sat. January 19, 2019). Cejudo knocked out Dillashaw in under a minute to defend his 125-pound title. It was his first title defense since unseating Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson this past summer.

Following his win, Cejudo was interviewed on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show.” During their conversation, Cejudo was asked about running into WWE stars The Bella Twins ahead of his fight:

Cejudo was in first class with the Bella Twins and said he used his niece to talk to Nikki Bella, who he has a crush on (via News.com.au):

“Nikki Bella’s been like my biggest crush,” Cejudo said. “I was sitting next to her and I’m thinking ‘how am I going to approach this?’

“My little niece is nine years old and she loves the Bella twins. She was Nikki Bella for Halloween. So I approached them and said this is my niece, would you give her a shoutout, it would mean the world to me. So I used my niece to talk to her. (Now) they’re following me (on social media).”

Nikki Bella saw Cejudo’s interview and offered a response. She congratulated him on his win over Dillashaw. The WWE star then said she’d like to train with him in Arizona. Bella also said she’d send him some of her wine, and maybe they can get a drink together in the future. Check out Bella’s response below:

Oh my word.@HenryCejudo: I hope you’re sitting down. Nikki Bella of The @BellaTwins saw your interview on my show yesterday and sent you this! First you save the flyweights and now this?! What a time to be Henry Cejudo. The #HelwaniShow, where dreams come true. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2KHTTP8cXX — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 22, 2019

