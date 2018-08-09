Niko Price vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan added to UFC 228

Another welterweight banger has been added to UFC 228 next month as a complement to the main event where the division’s strap will be on the line. Abdul Razak Alhassan will be squaring off against Niko Price at the Dallas event in a fight that screams fireworks.

Niko Price comes in with a record of 12-1 (1 NC) and has won two consecutive fights against George Sullivan and Randy Brown. At 28 years old and a perennial finisher who has only gone to a decision once in his career, Price appears to be a true prospect in the division. The Cape Coral, Florida resident will be looking for another finish to add to his résumé when he faces fellow welterweight prospect Abdul Razak Alhassan.

Alhassan also brings one loss into the bout, coming in with a professional record of 9-1. Alhassan is on a two-fight win streak against the same opponent. Following a controversial win over Sabah Homasi at UFC 218 in what appeared to be an early stoppage. Alhassan would leave no doubt in the rematch about the bout’s winner, with a devastating KO of Homassi at UFC 220 in Boston, Massachusetts. You’d be hard pressed to find a harder hitter in the welterweight division than Alhassan, but Price has proven he is not afraid to stand and trade with anyone or present a “hybrid” attack when necessary.

Half of Alhassan’s four UFC appearances have been Performances of the Night, and half of Price’s last four fights have also been Performances of the Night. Both fighters also turned in a viral finish in their last professional bout, with Niko Price scoring a remarkable finish of Randy Brown with hammerfists from his back, and Alhassan knocking out Sabah Homasi in such a devastating fashion that it made the ESPN Top 10 Plays list. Chances are, one of these two men will continue to dazzle in the welterweight division at the expense of their opponent.

Here is the updated card for UFC 228:

Welterweight Championship: Tyron Woodley © vs. Darren Till

Flyweight Championship: Nicco Montano © vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Jessica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Yair Rodriguez

John Dodson vs. Jimmie Rivera

Cody Stamann vs. Aljamain Sterling

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Niko Price

Jim Miller vs. Alex White

Ryan Benoit vs. Roberto Sanchez

Charles Byrd vs. Darren Stewart

Frank Camacho vs. Geoff Neal

Who do you think will win this battle of the welterweight prospects?!