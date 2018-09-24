Nina Ansaroff Almost Retired After UFC 195

Nina Ansaroff is heading into the biggest fight of her mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Ansaroff has an opportunity to break into the top rankings of the 115-pound division when she takes on former title challenger Claudia Gadelha at UFC 231 in Toronto.

Ansaroff is currently riding a three-fight win streak since suffering her last loss in 2016. That fight took place at UFC 195 in Las Vegas. Ansaroff was defeated by Justine Kish via unanimous decision.

After the fight, she told MMA Fighting, she was considering retiring from fighting. However, Ansaroff changed her mind after getting the call to fight Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger in January of 2017. The rest, as they say, is history:

“I was there. I was gonna actually do it (retire) right after that fight,” Ansaroff said. “The day that they called me (offering Lybarger) I was kind of like, ‘should I do it or not? Okay, we’ll take this one and see what happens’. But it was pretty much done at that point.”

What do you think of Ansaroff nearly retiring?