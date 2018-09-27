Nina Ansaroff Fires Back At Cyborg For “Traitor” Claim Against Nunes

Nina Ansaroff didn’t take too kindly to Cris Cyborg’s “traitor” claims against her fiancee, Amanda Nunes. Cyborg and Nunes will fight at UFC 232 for the women’s featherweight title. Cyborg will be defending her strap against the already 135-pound champion, Nunes. Despite both women being from Brazil, a rivalry between the pair seems to have brewed.

Earlier this month, Cyborg called Nunes a traitor to her country for moving to the United States. Ansaroff responded to Cyborg’s comments during an interview with Combate. She clapped back at the 145-pound champion by pointing out she herself is an American citizen:

“You can’t call a person a traitor because they train in the United States. She (Cyborg) is an American citizen, she’s been living in America for longer than Amanda, her boyfriend is American, I’m American. What’s the difference? Before the UFC was in Brazil, they all fought among themselves, just like in America.

“Then it became an international sport. I don’t know who put that in her head. Or how she cheered for Tecia Torres, a friend of ours, when she fought Jessica Andrade. I don’t see how that makes any sense.

“There are other ways to promote a fight. They’re two great athletes, Brazilian champions. Cyborg is being stupid.”

Who are you picking between Cyborg and Nunes at UFC 232?