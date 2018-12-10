Nina Ansaroff Was Insulted By Claudia Gadelha’s Pre-Fight Comments

Nina Ansaroff was rubbed the wrong way by some pre-fight comments made by Claudia Gadelha. The pair squared off at UFC 231 on pay-per-view (PPV) over the weekend (Sat. December 8, 2018) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Ansaroff picked up her fourth-straight victory with a decision win over Gadelha.

Prior to the match-up, Gadelha seemed very confident in her skillset over Ansaroff’s. She went as far as saying “there’s levels to this game,” indicating Ansaroff wasn’t on her level. However, Ansaroff’s striking was too much for the Brazilian and she suffered on the judges’ scorecards. Now, Ansaroff is making a case for a strawweight title opportunity with a victory over a former 115-pound title challenger.

Speaking to media after the fight, Ansaroff revealed she was insulted by Gadelha’s “levels” comments. When it was all said and done, however, Ansaroff had the last laugh (via MMA Junkie):

“That was a little insulting to me because there are levels to this game,” Ansaroff said. “She couldn’t do anything with my striking once she knew I could get up after she took me down.

“She couldn’t take me down again after I got up in the second round, and I lit her up with my striking. So yeah, there are levels to this – and she couldn’t figure mine out.”

What do you think about Gadelha’s pre-fight comments towards Ansaroff?