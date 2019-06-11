No Broken Orbital for Donald Cerrone Following UFC 238

Donald Cerrone already has his sights set on a rematch with Tony Ferguson after his severely swollen right eye from UFC 238 is confirmed to not include a broken orbital. Donald Cerrone broke the news via Instagram:

“I’m in Good Health,” Cerrone posted on Instagram. “Thanks for all the message and concerns. Only air was in my eye. No broken bones nor cracked or broken orbital. Sitting and waiting for the Rematch or next fight 🤠” Cowboy wrote.

A representative of Donald Cerrone, Josh Jones, also confirmed the news:

“Cowboy didn’t break his orbital,” Jones told MMA Junkie. “All that swelling was from the air from blowing his nose between rounds. I was told Dana was told by a doctor that they need to send him to hospital to see if it was broken. Kid is strong as nails and wants to run it back.”

The eye injury brought a stop to Cerrone’s battle against Tony Ferguson at the pay per view, but the last strike of the bout occurred after the final bell in the second round, and the residual controversy from the blow is what has made a rematch a strong possibility and already backed by UFC President Dana White.

Whom do you believe Donald Cerrone should fight upon his UFC return?