Now Retired, Ben Askren Wants To Give Commentary A Try

Ben Askren is now is a retired mixed martial artist and is looking to give television commentary a try.

Askren retired following a 1-2 stretch in the UFC and says he needs a hip replacement as a main reason why he is hanging up his gloves. Now that he isn’t fighting anymore, he says he would like to try commentary for MMA.

“I think there’s a chance. I think I’m going to give it a try,” Askren said to TMZ Sports (via BJPENN.com). “I’ve got a lot of people encouraging me to give it a try. I’m going to give it a try. I’m still not sure if I’m going to like it or not. I’m up for debate on that.”

Ben Askren has a very good personality that he could very well earn him a gig on ESPN commentating UFC. Or, he has a relationship with ONE Championship that perhaps he will go back to Asia to commentate.

Regardless, Askren wants to give commentary a try in retirement and hopes it can come to fruition.