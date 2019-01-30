NSAC Warns They Could Stop Working with USADA

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has warned that they could stop working with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) if communication doesn't improve.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) wants the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) to improve its communication skills. If they don’t the two sides might just end their working relationship. Yesterday (Tues. January 29, 2019), a three-hour hearing in Las Vegas took place to determine the fighting future of UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in Las Vegas.

Jones was granted a conditional one-fight license to defend his title at UFC 235 in March against Anthony Smith. During the hearing, however, two NSAC executives voiced their frustrations with USADA. NSAC Chairman Anthony Marnell spoke to reporters after the hearing. Marnell reminded that the testing program must be approved by the state. However, it can also be unapproved by the state.

If the CSAC gets to a point where they’re unhappy with USADA, the agency might just get unapproved for fights in Nevada (via MMA Junkie):

“The issue they all have to recognize is, that testing program is approved by the state,” Marnell said. “That testing program can also be un-approved by the state. If it gets to the point where we’re unhappy, then we’ll have a hearing to determine if that should perpetuate in Nevada.

“I’m not there yet. I don’t think we’re there yet – I think we need to work through some issues. But bumps are happening. This is a bump. This is a big bump. But it’s not like these bumps are happening every month.”

