NSFW: UFC Fighter Suffers Nasty Shin Wound

UFC lightweight Gabriel Benitez suffered a gnarly shin wound in his loss to Omar Morales.

On the prelims of the May 13 UFC Jacksonville event, Benitez shared the Octagon with Morales. The bout featured some solid action and Benitez didn’t walk away unscathed. If you’re queasy, it’s safe to say that you probably won’t enjoy seeing an image of Benitez’s shin wound.

You can peep the up-close pic of the disgusting injury below courtesy of Benitez’s Instagram account. Be warned, the image is NSFW.

As mentioned, Benitez doesn’t have a win to show for his grotesque wound. There’s is no questioning his grit, however. Benitez has now dropped two in a row. He hasn’t emerged victorious since May 2018.

As for Morales, he improves his professional MMA record to 9-0. He is now 2-0 under the UFC banner.