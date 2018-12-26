Nina Ansaroff Says There’s “No Doubt” Nunes Becomes Women’s GOAT With Cyborg Win

While her opinion might be a biased one, UFC strawweight and fiancee of women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, Nina Ansaroff, believes a win for “The Lioness” at UFC 232 makes her the greatest women’s mixed martial artist of all time. This weekend (Sat. December 29, 2018) Nunes will challenge Cris Cyborg for the women’s 145-pound title at the UFC 232 pay-per-view (PPV).

Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Ansaroff explained why she thinks Nunes should be recognized as the women’s GOAT with a win over Cyborg in California:

”Of course, no doubt about it,” Ansaroff said. “There will be no doubt in her being the greatest female fighter of all-time when she wins in December.

”From the minute that we decided that it would be a good idea, we were just trying to make it happen,” continued Ansaroff. “And it’s finally here. They finally agreed on a date, and I’m excited for Amanda to show everybody the reason why she wanted to do this.”

It’s hard to argue with Ansaroff, as Nunes has already taken out a long list of all-time greats inside the Octagon. Nunes holds victories over MMA pioneers such as Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate. The Brazilian finished both of those fights in the first round. Also, Nunes defeated Valentina Shevchenko, the UFC’s current 125-pound champion, after going five rounds with “The Bullet.”

Now, she’ll attempt to take out Cyborg, who is arguably the most feared woman in women’s MMA history. Should Nunes emerge victorious, it’ll be hard to find a more accomplished fighter in women’s MMA other than “The Lioness.”

What do you think about Ansaroff saying Nunes is the women’s GOAT with a win over Cyborg?