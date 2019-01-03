Amanda Nunes’ Coach Doesn’t See Need For Cyborg Rematch

Amanda Nunes pulled off an amazing historical feat this past weekend (Sat. December 29, 2018) in California. She knocked out Cris Cyborg in under a minute, becoming the first woman in over 10 years to best the now-former featherweight champion inside the cage. With the win, Nunes, already the women’s bantamweight champion coming into the contest, is now the first-ever female dual-weight champion in history.

Nunes’ victory was a shocking one considering how quick it took her to finish the fight. Cyborg has expressed interest in an immediate rematch, but UFC President Dana White doesn’t see the sense in it. Nunes’ coach, Conan Silveira, agrees with the UFC boss. Here’s what he had to say on a potential rematch during a recent interview on “The MMA Hour” (via MMA Fighting):

“The reason why I say I don’t believe that I don’t think that there will be a rematch is because I think a rematch should only happen if it was a split decision, or even a unanimous decision where you probably don’t know which way the fight was going to go,” he said.

“When you knock somebody out don’t come to me and say that it was lucky, ‘Oh it was a lucky shot’ — no. That was very visible and clear that Amanda knew what she was doing, everybody saw it and Cyborg could not handle it. I don’t see why you would have a rematch.”

What do you think about Nunes’ coach saying he doesn’t see the need for a Cyborg rematch?