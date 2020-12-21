Nunes vs. Anderson Rescheduled for UFC 259 on March 6

The #1 women’s pound-for-pound fighter will make her long-awaited return to the Octagon when she takes on Megan Anderson at UFC 259 on March 6.

As reported by ESPN, Amanda Nunes will kick off 2020 by defending her featherweight title against Megan Anderson at 259. No location for the bout has been announced as of yet. The bout was originally set to take place at UFC 256, but the fight was postponed due to Nunes withdrawing from the event. Megan Anderson’s patience for her first UFC title shot will no longer be needed come March 6 when she tries to do what many others have failed to achieve: unseat the dominant Amanda Nunes.

Amanda Nunes most recently pummeled Felicia Spencer in what was Nunes’ first featherweight championship defense. Nunes’ winning streak now sits at a remarkable 11 consecutive wins, which includes legendary names like Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Miesha Tate, and Holly Holm. In fact, every woman who’s ever held UFC gold at bantamweight or featherweight has lost to Amanda Nunes, and even the reigning flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has suffered the same fate. On March 6, we will see if Nunes continues her historic run into another year.

Megan Anderson knows what it’s like to hold championship gold, being a former Invicta FC featherweight champion, and she now looks to become a UFC champion for the first time. Anderson is currently 3-2 in the UFC and is on a two-fight winning streak. Most recently, Anderson defeated Norma Dumont Viana via 1st-round KO in February.

There is no word yet on if this bout will serve as the main event.

UFC 259 takes place Saturday, March 6. Thus far, the current lineup includes the following bouts:

Featherweight Championship Bout: Amanda Nunes © vs. Megan Anderson

Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney

Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews

Randy Costa vs. Trevin Jones

Aalon Cruz vs. Uros Medic

Will Megan Anderson be the one to knock off “The Lioness” Amanda Nunes?