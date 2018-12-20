Valentina Shevchenko Favors Cyborg’s Endurance Over Nunes

Valentina Shevchenko explains why she believes her training partner Cris Cyborg will get the job done against Amanda Nunes.

On Dec. 29, Cyborg will put her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight gold on the line against 135-pound title holder Nunes. The bout will serve as UFC 232‘s co-headliner. The action will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Shevchenko Shows Support For Cyborg

“Bullet,” who is a UFC champion herself in the women’s flyweight division, recently appeared on MMA Junkie Radio. On the show, she said that Cyborg has a significant edge over “The Lioness:”

“Cris has an advantage in her endurance – a very huge advantage, because she’s training like a fanatic. And most important, she’s not tiring. In the morning, she runs marathons, and after marathons, she comes to training and does her work hitting pads and sparring. She doesn’t get tired. She has the power to move forward. So in this fight, I will support Cris.”

Many are intrigued by the match-up as both Cyborg and Nunes are known for their pressure in the stand-up. Cyborg has insisted that Nunes doesn’t like to be pressured, while “The Lioness” believes she’ll be ready for anything thrown at her.

UFC 232 will be headlined by a rematch between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson. The two will do battle for the soon-to-be vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. Stick with MMA News for live coverage of UFC 232 when fight night arrives.

Do you think questions surrounding Amanda Nunes’ cardio are warranted, or did she fix those issues long ago?