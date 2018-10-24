Nurmagomedov, McGregor Suspensions Upheld, Commission Releases Part of Fight Purse

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor have both been temporarily suspended pending a full disciplinary hearing with the Nevada Athletic Commission

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmgomedov and Conor McGregor will both remain suspended pending a full disciplinary hearing with the Nevada Athletic Commission that’s expected to take place on Dec. 10.

On Wednesday, the Nevada Commission voted to uphold temporary suspensions for both fighters after they were involved in a post fight brawl at UFC 229 on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

The melee began after Nurmagomedov earned a fourth round submission win and then leapt over the cage to go after McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis, who was reportedly shouting at him during and after the fight ended.

McGregor then jumped to the top of the cage before he was involved in a separate brawl with three of Nurmagomedov’s teammates inside the cage as security rushed to intervene before anyone was hurt.

Because of those actions, Nurmagomedov and McGregor now face a litany of potential sanctions as a result.

The Nevada Commission clarified during the meeting that under state law, they could potentially withhold up to 100-percent of the fight purses and pay-per-view revenue for Nurmagomedov and McGregor as part of the punishment for the brawl. The commission could also issue lifetime bans to one or both fighters as a result of their actions.

It’s highly unlikely the Nevada Commission would seek such severe punishment but they made it clear during the meeting that the option does exist.

On the night of the fight, the commission also withheld Nurmagomedov’s $2 million paycheck pending a full investigation into the brawl.

Part of that purse — $1 million — will continue to be withheld by the Nevada Commission with the remaining $1 million paid to Nurmagomedov so he is able to pay his corner men, coaches and management team.

“I have felt half was a good enough amount of money, to release a million dollars, that should cover all expenses, give the fighter some money, but at the same time, it’s still a very substantial amount of money to be withheld until we can get to the case in December and get all of the testimony or potentially we get a settlement agreement, who knows how that will go over the next 60 days, but it’s enough money to keep this contestant’s interest in this hearing,” Nevada Athletic Commission chairman Anthony Marnell stated on Wednesday.

For now that means Nurmagomedov and McGregor will remain suspended until the full disciplinary hearing is held. Nurmagomedov will receive $1 million of his purse with the other half being held until the hearing.

One final note — Marnell also ordered that both McGregor and Nurmagomedov must appear at that full disciplinary hearing that is expected to take place in December. The fighters will not be allowed to speak over the phone or to just send representatives in their place.

Assuming everything moves forward as scheduled, Nurmagomedov and McGregor should find a full resolution for the brawl at the Dec. 10 meeting in Las Vegas.