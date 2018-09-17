Khabib Nurmagomedov says Anthony Pettis could give Tony Ferguson some problems.

Ferguson is set to make his return against Pettis on Oct. 6. It’s a battle between two former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holders with Ferguson once capturing interim gold. The bout will serve as UFC 229’s co-main event, which will be headlined by the 155-pound title bout between Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Pettis is a Bad Match-up For Ferguson

Ferguson vs. Pettis could very well have title implications at the very least for “El Cucuy.” Of course Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz could also see the winner emerge as the next lightweight contender. Speaking to Brian Vega, Nurmagomedov said he wouldn’t bet the house on Ferguson getting past Pettis (via BJPenn.com):

“I hope he’s going to win. But my opinion, this fight is stylistically very bad match-up for Tony Ferguson. I don’t know how he feel after he is injured. He is [34] years old. He come back after injury. If he wins, it’s going to be big fight next year. One more biggest fight in UFC history. Let’s go.”

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson are no strangers to one another. “The Eagle” and “El Cucuy” were supposed to fight on several occasions, but injuries or illnesses to both men derailed those plans. The last time a bout between the two was scheduled was UFC 223 back in April. Ferguson tripped over a wire and tore ligaments in his knee days before the event.

Do you think Anthony Pettis can pull off a win over Tony Ferguson?