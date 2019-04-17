NYSAC Denies Jarrell Miller License For Anthony Joshua Fight After Failed Drug Test

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller recently failed a drug test ahead of his scheduled heavyweight title fight against Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 1.

Miller tested positive for the banned substance GW 501516, also known as endurobol, which can burn off excess fat, enhance endurance, and speed up recovery while in training. Today (Wed. April 17, 2019) the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) denied Miller a license to fight Joshua. Here’s the commission’s statement (via ESPN):

“The New York State Athletic Commission has denied Jarrell Miller’s professional boxing license application for a violation relating to the use of a prohibited substance. We have no further comment at this time.”

Miller has asked for his B sample to be tested. Should it come back negative (a very rare occurrence) he can re-apply for a license and would likely be granted one. With that being said, Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, says he’s searching for a new opponent for his fighter:

“I am on the search for a new opponent,” Hearn said. “Literally anyone can get it. There are some names that would appeal to our partners — DAZN, Sky Sports and Madison Square Garden — more than others and it’s our job to get the ones that appeal most. I’ve spoken to 16 heavyweights in the last 24 hours, 10 of which are not suitable.”

Perhaps the best case scenario would be Luis Ortiz stepping in for the fight. You might remember Ortiz as the man who nearly defeated Deontay Wilder back in March of last year before being finished in the 10th round. The Cuban is one of the most fierce punchers in the division, and a match-up with Joshua would certainly be an interesting one:

“I spoke to Luis Ortiz’s manager and he felt it was too short notice for the fight,” Hearn said. “Whether that changes in the next couple of days, that’s possible. There is still time. We will take anyone from the top 15.”



What do you think about Miller being denied a license to fight Joshua?