NYSAC Responds To Concerns Over Health Of UFC 230 Headliners

The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) has released a quick response to those concerned that the UFC 230 headliners won’t be ready to compete by Nov. 3.

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is set to defend his title against Derrick Lewis. The bout came to fruition at what seems like the 11th hour and will now headline UFC 230 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. There are concerns over the bout. As of now, Cormier still can’t make a fist and Lewis just fought for nearly three full rounds on Oct. 6.

NYSAC Addresses Concerns

Mixed martial arts is still fresh to the NYSAC. UFC president Dana White has praised the NYSAC for taking care of the athletes, but they have been more strict than other commissions. Regarding the UFC 230 main event, NYSAC spokesperson Lee Park told MMAJunkie.com the following:

“Our medical team may require additional medical checks for any specific fighter when warranted, and they do.”

UFC 230 has been quite the roller coaster ride. For a while, the UFC was without a main event for the card. Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier had pushed for the headlining spot, but it didn’t happen. “The Diamond” ended up pulling out of the fight due to an injury. Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks was slotted as the headliner for the vacant women’s UFC flyweight title, but fans bashed the decision and the UFC settled on Cormier vs. Lewis.

