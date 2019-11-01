NYSAC Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Kelvin Gastelum Over UFC 244 Weigh-in

The NYSAC aren’t letting Kelvin Gastelum slide as now they are looking at disciplinary action against the UFC middleweight.

Gastelum is scheduled to meet Darren Till tomorrow night (Nov. 2) in the co-main event of UFC 244. Both men made weight earlier today, but there was something a bit off about Gastelum’s weigh-in. Many allege that Gastelum leaned on his coach Rafael Cordeiro to interfere with the scale.

You be the judge here (video via Mike Heck).

Here was the initial statement from the NYSAC.

“The Commission has reviewed the footage available to it at this time of Mr. Gastelum’s weigh-in. The official weight determination will not be disturbed, and Mr. Gastelum will not be disqualified from competing in UFC 244, as the possible contact indicated in the video cannot be said to have materially impacted Mr. Gastelum’s weight to the extent that he would have exceeded the applicable weight limit allowable for competition in the match. The Commission will continue to review the matter and disciplinary action will be pursued if clear evidence of contact with another person during the weigh-in process becomes evident, as any such contact is a violation of Commission policy.”

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi provided an update on his Twitter account, revealing that the NYSAC have reviewed the tape and Gastelum is now subject to disciplinary action.

The NYSAC has now determined that Gastelum did indeed make contact with Cordeiro, which is in violation of commission rules. The NYSAC will seek disciplinary action against Gastelum, per state Department of State spokesperson Mercedes Padilla. https://t.co/ihFA9rNKbU — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) November 1, 2019

MMA News will provide updates on whether or not Gastelum is punished by the NYSAC and what that will entail.