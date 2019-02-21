Official Poster For UFC on ESPN+ 6 Released (Photo)

The official poster for UFC on ESPN+ 6, headlined by Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson vs. Anthony "Showtime" Pettis, has been released.

The official poster for UFC on ESPN+ 6 has officially been released. Two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson headlines. He’ll face former lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. The action goes down from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on March 23rd. Check out the poster here:

Thompson hasn’t fought since being defeated by Darren Till in May. He saw the bad end of a unanimous decision in Liverpool, England. Now, he’ll make his return by welcoming former 155-pound champion Anthony Pettis to 170 pounds. “Showtime” fought in the co-main event of UFC 229 in October. He was defeated by Tony Ferguson after breaking his hand in the second round.

Pettis couldn’t get up for the third round, thus resulting in the TKO defeat. He could make quite the splash at welterweight by defeating a two-time title challenger in his first fight. Check out the current card for UFC Nashville below:

Stephen Thompson vs. Anthony Pettis

Curtis Blaydes vs. Justin Willis

Angela Hill vs. Randa Markos

J.J. Aldrich vs. Maycee Barber

John Makdessi vs. Narsat Haqparast

Alexis Davis vs. Jennifer Maia

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Jussier Formiga

What do you think of the poster for UFC on ESPN+ 6? And who are you picking in the main event?