Official UFC 236 Poster Released (Photo)

The official UFC 236 poster has been released, featuring an interim lightweight title fight between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier in the main event.

The official UFC 236 poster has been released. It features the four men involved in the two interim title fights of the night. UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway faces Dustin Poirier for an interim 155-pound strap. Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum will fight for an interim middleweight championship in the co-main event.

Check out the official poster here:

UFC 236 takes place live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on April 13, 2019. There are plenty of other great fights that have already been confirmed for the card. Check them out here:

Lightweight: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier

Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Israel Adesanya

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Israel Adesanya Light heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Nikita Krylov

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Nikita Krylov Light heavyweight: Eryk Anders vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Eryk Anders vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. Bantamweight: Monel Jackson vs. Andre Soukhamthath

Monel Jackson vs. Andre Soukhamthath Flyweight: Wilson Reis vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Wilson Reis vs. Alexandre Pantoja Bantamweight: Boston Salmon vs. Khalid Taha

What do you think about the UFC 236 poster?