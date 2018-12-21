Official UFC Brooklyn Poster Released (Photo)

The UFC Brooklyn poster has been officially released. UFC Brooklyn takes place January 19th, 2019 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This will be the first UFC event associated with ESPN, and the promotion pulled out all the stops to deliver a strong card for the event, even sacrificing a potential main event for the now canceled UFC 233 to ensure this card had a strong main event.

That main event will be a champion vs. champion bout with Henry Cejudo defending his flyweight championship against T.J. Dillashaw. There has been speculation that a victory for Dillashaw would spell the end of the flyweight division, and that any hope of the division continuing hinges on a Henry Cejudo victory (but no pressure, Henry). Henry Cejudo most recently dethroned Demetrious Johnson to become only the second flyweight champion in UFC history at UFC 227.

Meanwhile, T.J. Dillashaw is a man who is slowly building his argument as the greatest bantamweight of all time and is one of the hottest fighters in the promotion, winning eight of his last nine fights and on a four-fight winning streak.

Here is the official poster for the card:

The card will also feature lightweight prospects Alexander Hernandez and Gregor Gillespie in action, with Hernandez welcoming the legendary Donald Cerrone back to the lightweight division and Gillespie facing one of Cerrone’s recent victims, Yancy Medeiros. Additionally, the card will feature the return of Paige VanZant, who will be taking on Rachel Ostovich, as well as the UFC debut of Greg Hardy.

Here the current lineup for UFC Brooklyn:

Flyweight Championship Main Event: Henry Cejudo © vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Glover Teixeira vs. Ion Cutelaba

Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz

Alexander Hernandez vs. Donald Cerrone

Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros

Allen Crowder vs. Greg Hardy

Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal

Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariana Lipski

Randy Brown vs. Chance Rencountre

Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Moreira

What is your opinion on the official UFC Brooklyn poster?