Official UFC Stockholm Poster Released (Photo)

Check out the official UFC Stockholm poster for the upcoming Ericsson Globe event featuring Alexander Gustafsson in the main event.

The UFC is returning to Stockholm, Sweden this summer (June 1, 2019). All the action goes down from the Ericsson Globe. The promotion has revealed the official poster for the event on Twitter. Check it out here:

Alexander Gustafsson main events the night against Anthony “Lionheart” Smith. In the co-main event, Volkan Oezdemir faces off against Ilir Latifi. The heavy-handed Jimi Manuwa will also fight on the card against Aleksandar Rakic. A featherweight contest between Makwan Amirkhani and Chris Fishgold has also been announced.

The action all airs on ESPN+. We’ll keep you updated as more fights for the card are announced. Check out the reported card thus far below:

Light heavyweight: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith Light heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi Light heavyweight: Jimi Manuwa vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Jimi Manuwa vs. Aleksandar Rakic Featherweight: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Chris Fishgold

What do you think about the UFC Stockholm poster and the current card?