Charles Oliveira Returns At UFC Fortaleza

An interesting lightweight match-up has just been added to UFC Fortaleza. Charles Oliveira wanted a spot on the card after his UFC on FOX 31 victory over Jim Miller last month. Oliveira submitted Jim Miller in the first round with relative ease. Now, he’s ready to make his return to the Octagon in February.

Combate reports that Oliveira will face David Teymur at the February 2nd card from the Centro de Formação Olímpica in Fortaleza, Brazil. The Brazilian has finished three of his last four opponents, passing up Royce Gracie’s record for most submissions in UFC history in the process. As for Teymur, he has won five-straight since signing with the UFC back in 2016.

He has defeated impressive names such as Nik Lentz, Lando Vannata and Drakkar Klose. Now, he’ll join a card opposite Oliveira, which includes names like Raphael Assuncao, Marlon Moraes, Jose Aldo, and Renato Moicano.

Check out the updated card for UFC Fortaleza here below:

Raphael Assuncao vs. Marlon Moraes

Jose Aldo vs. Renato Moicano

Demian Maia vs. Lyman Good

Thiago Alves vs. Max Griffin

Charles Oliveira vs. David Teymur

Markus Perez vs. Anthony Hernandez

Livia Renata Souza vs. Sarah Frota

Johnny Walker vs. Justin Ledet

Ricardo Ramos vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Junior Albini vs. Jair Rozenstruik

Rogério Bontorin vs. Magomed Bibulatov

Mara Romero Borella vs. Taila dos Santos

