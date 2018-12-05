ONE Championship CEO Explains Why He Wouldn’t Sign Conor McGregor

Singapore-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, ONE Championship, has been making strides as of late. The promotion recently signed former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez to a deal. They also pulled off a historic trade with the UFC for Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

Also, they inked well-known former UFC star Sage Northcutt to a contract recently as well. The ONE wave has been fronted by promotion CEO Chatri Sityodtong. Sityodtong was recently a guest on the “Ariel Helwani MMA Show.” During the conversation, the topic of possibly one day signing Conor McGregor came up. Of course, McGregor would never leave the UFC as the question was brought up in a hypothetical sense.

Interestingly enough, Sityodton said that he wouldn’t entertain the thought of signing “The Notorious.” Here’s why (via Bloody Elbow):

“No, I really wouldn’t (sign him),” Sityodton said. “I don’t think he would do well out here in Asia based on the fact of some of the things that he did, already done. With any organization or company, there are going to be companies for x, y and z type of people and companies for a, b, c type of people.

“I think what you see now with companies like UFC, ONE Championship and Bellator, an athlete can choose where he or she is best represented or most feels at home for core values. You take DJ; he will never be the trash talker or the guy who disses people.

“He is always going to take the high road, a man of character, man of values. For him to find a home here in ONE Championship he will be valued greatly and be much happier.”

What do you make of Sityodtong’s comments about McGregor?