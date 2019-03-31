ONE Championship 92 Results: Demetrious Johnson Wins, Eddie Alvarez Stopped (Video)

New champions were crowned at ONE Championship 92 and two former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holders made their promotional debuts.

ONE Championship: A New Era took place earlier today (March 31) in Tokyo, Japan. In the main event, Shinya Aoki submitted Eduard Folayang to recapture the ONE Championship lightweight title. Xiong Jing Nan finished Angela Lee to retain her strawweight gold. Aung La Nsang retained his middleweight title via TKO against Ken Hasegawa. Kevin Bellington was disqualified for illegal elbows against Bibiano Fernandes and now Fernandes is once again the ONE Championship bantamweight title holder.

Demetrious Johnson Successful, Eddie Alvarez Stunned

Fight fans eagerly awaited the promotional debuts of Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez. Johnson ended up submitting Yuya Wakamatsu, but it wasn’t easy. Wakamatsu had “Mighty Mouse” wobbled in the second stanza, but the former pound-for-pound king rebounded quickly to deliver devastating and legal knees to the head on the ground. He locked in a guillotine choke to force the tap.

Demetrious Johnson makes a STATEMENT in his ONE debut, submitting Yuya Wakamatsu with a tight guillotine choke at 2:40 of Round 2! @MightyMouse #WeAreONE #ANewEra #Tokyo #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/K4yOpTfmQJ — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 31, 2019

Things didn’t pan out for Alvarez. “The Underground” king was stopped by Timofey Nastyukhin in the first round via TKO.

Timofey Nastyukhin SHOCKS THE 🌏! The Russian warrior knocks out Eddie Alvarez at 4:05 of Round 1 to advance in the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix! #WeAreONE #ANewEra #Tokyo #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/YxUV0TSnFR — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 31, 2019

Here are the rest of the results from ONE Championship 92:

Main Card

Shinya Aoki def. Eduard Folayang via submission (arm triangle choke) – R1, 2:37

Xiong Jing Nan def. Angela Lee via TKO (strikes) – R5, 1:37

Aung La Nsang def. Ken Hasegawa via TKO (strikes) – R2, 4:41

Bibiano Fernandes def. Kevin Belingon via disqualification (illegal elbows) in R3

Demetrious Johnson def. Yuya Wakamatsu via submission (guillotine choke) – R2, 2:40

Timofey Nastyukhin def. Eddie Alvarez via TKO (punches) – R1, 4:05

Yodsanklai Iwe Fairtex def. Andy Souwer via TKO (punches) – R2, 0:51

Prelims

Danny Kingad def. Senzo Ikeda via unanimous decision

Kairat Akhmetov def. Reece McLaren via unanimous decision

Joseph Lasiri def. Hiroki Akimoto via majority decision

Mei Yamaguchi def. Kseniya Lachkova via submission (armbar) – R3, 3:18

Garry Tonon def. Anthony Engelen via TKO (strikes) – R1, 4:12

Yoon Chang Min def. Bala Shetty via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 4:16