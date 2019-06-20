One Championship CEO Believes Sage Northcutt Can Be A Three-Sport World Champion

Sage Northcutt’s One Championship debut did not go as planned. The prospect was knocked out in under 30 seconds and many questioned just how good he can be. But, the 23-year-old still went 6-2 in the UFC with a notable win over Zak Ottow, who he knocked out.

Although his MMA debut did not go well, One Championship CEO, Chatri Sityodtong believes the Texan can be a muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA champion in the Asian-based promotion.

“Sage’s dream is to be an MMA, kickboxing and a muay Thai world champion, all within ONE Championship, and because we showcase all the martial arts, not just MMA, I still believe he can do it,” Sityodtong said to MMAjunkie.com.

Meanwhile, even though Sage Northcutt is 0-1 in One Championship, Sityodtong still is confident in Northcutt’s skills. And, given the fact he is only 23, he believes he has a promising career ahead of him.

“He might have had a rough start, but anybody on any given day can lose, because there’s no margin for error at the highest levels of martial arts,” Sityodtong said. “I still believe Sage can pull it off. He’s so young and he’s so talented. He’s been doing martial arts his whole life. His cardio is insane, his strength is insane, his technique is unbelievable. I think people are going to be surprised three years from now when they see all that Sage has accomplished.”