ONE Championship CEO Teases Possibly Signing Tenshin Nasukawa

ONE Championship continues to try and make big moves to elevate their brand. After signing the likes of Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious Johnson, CEO Chatri Sityodtong wants to continue adding notable names. After a tremendous ONE: A New Era event in Japan, Sityodtong spoke at the post-fight press conference.

Sityodtong talked about the possibility of signing kickboxing ace Tenshin Nasukawa. Nasukawa earned mainstream popularity after his exhibition boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather earlier this year. Sityodtong said he’d like to put on a rematch between Nasukawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The pair fought back in summer of last year, with many believing Jitmuangnon was robbed of a decision win (via BJPenn.com):

“Tenshin was in the audience in the first row, and he has definitely expressed his opinion – privately and publicly – that he would like to join ONE Championship,” Sityodtong said. “He does want to face Rodtang again, so I’m very excited to hold that fight in the future.”

What do you think about Nasukawa possibly signing with ONE Championship?