ONE Championship CEO Only Open To Doing Cross-Promotion With UFC

There’s been a lot of talk on cross-promotion lately, and you can throw ONE Championship into the mix on one condition.

Bellator 222’s main card opened up with a cross-promotion champion vs. champion bout. Rizin bantamweight title holder Kyoji Horiguchi challenged Darrion Caldwell for the Bellator bantamweight gold. Back in Dec. 2018, Caldwell was submitted in a bout that saw Horiguchi’s title hang in the balance. Horiguchi defeated Caldwell again to become the Bellator 135-pound ruler.

ONE Boss Only Interested In UFC Cross-Promotion

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong told MMAJunkie.com that he’d only be open to cross-promotion with the UFC:

“I think the only organization I’d be interested to co-promote with would be UFC vs. ONE Championship, world champions vs. world champions. UFC is No. 1 in the west, and ONE Championship is No. 1 in the east, so it’s kind of a best of the east, best of the west colliding. I think that makes a great storyline for the whole world to want to watch and get excited about.”

In the past, ONE Championship and the UFC have worked together. Ben Askren was traded to the UFC for Demetrious Johnson. Whether or not the two sides will link up for an event remains to be seen.

Do you think the UFC would consider doing cross-promotion with ONE Championship?