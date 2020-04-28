ONE Championship Postpones All Events Through May Due To COVID-19

Demetrious Johnson will have to wait a little longer to fight for ONE Championship’s flyweight title.

The promotion announced on Monday that they have been forced to postpone all events through May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All May events for ONE Championship will be postponed until further notice due to the recent COVID-19 developments (border closings and lockdowns) across most countries in Asia,” Sityodtong wrote on Facebook.

“Our highest priority remains the safety and health of our athletes, officials, staff, fans, and the public during these challenging times. My team and I are working around the clock on multiple options to bring back our events as soon as safely possible. Stay tuned for news!”

With ONE postponing all May events, several key matchups were postponed like Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes for the flyweight title. Brandon Vera was also set to defend his heavyweight belt against UFC veteran Arjan Bhullar. Eddie Alvarez was also set to compete again.

When the promotion will be able to hold events again is unknown at this time. But, it should come as no surprise to see ONE postpone events as the pandemic has forced the majority of promotions to be put on hold.