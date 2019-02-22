ONE Championship Reveals Flyweight Grand Prix Tournament Bracket

ONE Championship has revealed the bracket for their Flyweight Grand Prix Tournament, which will kick off with some tremendous first round match-ups.

ONE Championship has announced the bracket for their flyweight Grand Prix Tournament. The event is an eight-man tournament and will feature four opening-round fights. One of those fights includes former UFC flyweight king Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson. He’ll face 10-3 Yuya Wakamatsu. The fight goes down at ONE: A New Era in Tokyo, Japan on March 31st.

Also, ex-ONE champ Kairat Akhmetov will face Reece McLaren. Tatsumitsu Wada will face off against undefeated Ivanildo Delfino. And former ONE title challenger Danny Kingad will be facing Andrew Leone. All four of the opening round fights will take place at New Era. Also on the card, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez will be making his promotional debut.

“The Underground King” will fight Timofey Nastyukhin in the opening round of ONE’s lightweight Grand Prix Tournament. Check out the full bracket below:

