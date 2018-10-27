ONE Championship CEO Welcomes Demetrious Johnson

The first major trade in mixed martial arts (MMA) history is official. The UFC has sent Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson to ONE Championship, in exchange for Ben Askren. “Mighty Mouse” was defeated for the first time at flyweight this past summer. After the loss, Johnson’s management reportedly begun the process to try and get him out of the UFC.

This lead to the talks of getting Askren involved in a trade with ONE. ESPN confirmed earlier today (Sat., October 27, 2018) that the deal is official. ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong took to Twitter to confirm the news. He first thanked all involved for making the deal happen:

“Thank you to @ MightyMouse, @ Benaskren, @ ONEChampionship, @ UFC, and @ malkikawa for making the 1st trade in mixed martial arts history possible.”

Sityodtong then welcomed the former UFC flyweight champion to ONE, calling him the pound-for-pound king:

“Please join me in welcoming the #1 pound-for-pound king, @ MightyMouse, to ONE Championship! His extraordinary achievements speak for themselves, but I am most impressed by his character, his values, and his life story.”

What do you think about Johnson’s move to ONE Championship?