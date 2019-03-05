Brian Ortega Gives His Take On Holloway vs. Poirier 2 At UFC 236

Brian Ortega has weighed in on the rematch between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier.

Back in Feb. 2012, Holloway was submitted by Poirier in his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut. Fast forward to 2019 and Holloway is the featherweight champion, while Poirier is the third ranked lightweight. The two will collide once again, this time in the prime of their careers. They’ll do battle for the interim UFC lightweight title at UFC 236 on April 13.

Ortega Speaks On Holloway vs. Poirier 2

Holloway handed Ortega the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career. “T-City” knows what “Blessed” is capable of, but he told Bloody Elbow that it’s hard for him to make a prediction on the rematch against Poirier:

“I’m not too sure, man. I know they fought before. I know Dustin got the better of him when they were young. I think both evolved into very good fighters. Max is not the same Max and Dustin is not the same Dustin. The key points that both of them have: obviously Max has the conditioning, the cardio, being able to throw punches in bunches. Then also, Dustin has other hidden weapons that he doesn’t use, and he has great striking as well. I feel like these are the fights I love to watch, because they’re fights you don’t know who to root with, or who to go with — because they’re both so good that they could finish each other. Those are the fights you want to see because that’s how you get fight of the night.”

Do you have an early prediction for Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier II?